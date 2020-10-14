Turkey has been operating in front of six fields of operation for a year. The Turkish army confronts the Kurds of Syria, the Kurds of the PKK in Iraq. There are military tensions in Cyprus, Libya and the Greek waters of the Mediterranean Sea. Finally, pro-Turkish forces intervene in support of Azerbaijan to regain control of Nagorno-Karabakh from Armenia. Ten years ago, Turkey’s strategy boiled down to the formula: zero problems with its neighbors. Now it is quite the opposite.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan multiplies manly speeches. He says of Emmanuel Macron in particular that it is “an ambitious incapable person responsible for the disorder in the eastern Mediterranean“. Tensions also with Russia, yet a country allied with Turkey, which is opposed to the fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh while Turkey does not want the clashes to cease. The Turkish power seeks to look away from its economic situation. GDP fell by 11%, unemployment exceeded 13% Inflation and household debt are high During the municipal elections a year ago, President Erdogan’s party lost Ankara and Istanbul.

