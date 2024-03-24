In full Easterhe lunar eclipse of march 2024 will happen tonight Sunday March 24coinciding with the Palm Sunday.

To further beautify the sky, the astronomical phenomenon of a lunar eclipsecalled penumbral lunar eclipsecan be enjoyed tonight.

He lunar eclipse of march 2024 will start tonight, March 24thand can be enjoyed for approximately four hours and 39 minutes, so it will end until the early hours of March 25.

In Mexicohe lunar eclipse of 2024 will begin at 11:43 p.m. central Mexico time on March 24, and will reach its peak around 3:12 a.m. on March 25 .

The perfect time to enjoy the lunar eclipse of march 2024 It will be from approximately 1:12 to 3:12 hours.

What is a penumbral lunar eclipse?

A penumbral lunar eclipse It occurs when the Moon passes through the planet's penumbra, that is, the outer part of its shadow.

This generates that the moon gets a little darker and can be seen from Mexico and other countries in America.