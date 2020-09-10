Highlights: Army in position to keep an eye on Chinese bases around Pangong So area in eastern Ladakh

The army strengthened positions on the peaks surrounding Lake Pangong and places of strategic importance.

Finger 4 to 8 on the northern side of Pangog Lake, the presence of the Chinese Army People’s Liberation Army

new Delhi

The Indian Army has increased its control over several important peaks in the eastern Ladakh region to keep an eye on the Chinese bases around Pangog So area. At the same time, brigade commanders and commanding officers of the two armies held separate talks to reduce tension in the area. Government sources gave information about this.

Sources said that additional forces have been deployed in the mountain peaks and places of strategic importance around Pangog So to keep a close watch on the Chinese occupied areas of Finger-4. The mountain range is called as Finger. Sources said Finger 4 to 8 has a Chinese presence on the northern shore of Pangog Lake.

Jaishankar meets Chinese foreign minister in Moscow, will tension on the border decrease?

Since the end of August, the Indian Army has dominated several important peaks at Rejang La and Rakin La on the southern shore of the lake. Sources said that the two armies held separate talks at the general level of Chushul with brigade commander level as well as commanding officer level. The purpose of the conversation was to reduce stress.

5 Rafale to be a part of IAF, Rajnath explained to China in gestures – Do not mess!

Tensions in East Ladakh have increased significantly following the fresh deadlock between Indian and Chinese forces in the Mukpari area of ​​Rejang La on Monday evening. The Indian Army said on Tuesday that the Chinese army tried to move closer to the site of deployment of Indian troops and opened fire in the air near the southern shore of Pangog Lake in eastern Ladakh last evening. Bullets were fired along the Line of Actual Control after nearly 45 years.

According to sources, on Monday, the Chinese army tried to capture the Indian forward posts of southern Pangong. During this time, Chinese soldiers who arrived with pole swords and automatic rifles had also tried to remove Indian wire barbs. The Indian Army has installed wire optical in its area on the heights of which Indian soldiers are stationed in the south bank of Pangong Lake. India has given strict warning to the Chinese soldiers not to try to cross this barricade.