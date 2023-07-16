New details about the highly anticipated keep leaking out EA Sports FC 24the heir to the famous games of the FIFA football series that was presented during a long event that we have told you more about in this dedicated article.

One of the many gameplay clips of the game, shown during the aforementioned event, showed a truly unexpected detail which will make fans of the Italian transfer market smile and beyond.

As reported in this screenshot of one of the latest released trailers of EA Sports FC 24, in the “social” screen of the Manager Career, which realistically shows player transfers, appears the social profile by a well-known Italian journalist: Fabricius Roman.



A detail passed initially on the sly that helps us understand the degree of attention to detail placed by the developers at every stage of the immense football game.

Fabrizio Romano is one of the best-known sports journalists in the world and is an all-Italian pride: his sprawling indiscretions on the progress of the transfer market are considered the most reliable ever.

Known for his motto “Here we go!” enjoys the prestigious reputation of “King of the transfer market” for its speed and accuracy in reporting information on transfers of the summer and winter transfer market sessions of the world of football.

We can consider it in all respects the symbol at the media level of the transfer market and, for this reason, its presence in the game is more than justifiable.