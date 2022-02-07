A fan discovers this hidden vehicle, which did not make it into the final version of the video game.

Just a few days after the release of Dying Light 2 Stay Human, players have discovered a fun, well-hidden secret in this dangerous zombie-infested apocalyptic world. Touring the city using parkour doesn’t seem like much to you? Although it has a trick, you could also do it on a bike fully functional.

The curious thing about this vehicle is that it seems well integrated into the world of Dying Light 2, and the truth is that with the first-person perspective, it transmits quite positive sensations. Was it an idea that was scrapped during the development of the game? For now Techland has not commented on the matter, nor does it seem clear that there is a way to get the bike following the normal course of the adventure.

How to get the vehicle? Discovered by user Reddit Taki 7o7you need to access the developer menu on PC to get the bike, which it is possible via NexusMod. If you play on console, you can at least see for now how Dying Light 2’s action works on a bicycle with the videos that are already circulating on the Internet.

Released just a few days ago, in our analysis of Dying Light 2 we told you that the new Techland did not quite meet the high expectations that had been placed on it due to problems in the design of its missions, bugs and a story that does not it’s level. During these days several updates have been published to solve some of these technical problems.

More about: Dying Light 2.