Little children screamed with joy, the sea roared and a portable speaker played a love song. A boy rowed a giant inflatable hot dog.

This could have been any beach anywhere. But it was midnight on a recent Monday. The lifeguards were on duty and searchlights turned the water a curious turquoise color.

Even at that time there were 32 degrees Celsius and 79 percent humidity. This is nice, relatively speaking, for summer in Dubai—a city of skyscrapers and bustling ports, an immigrant center where citizens are the minority.

“It’s so hot that we can’t go to the beach during the day,” said Ramshah Ahmed, 36, a Pakistani teacher who had traveled to Dubai for a wedding and spent most of her days in air-conditioned shopping malls. conditioned. She was delighted to find a beach open at night so her children could burn off some energy.

“I haven’t seen this anywhere else,” he said.

Every year, as the sweltering summer heat sets in, Dubai’s beaches look emptier. Weather that would constitute a deadly heat wave in Europe or the United States is the norm here, and in August Dubai feels like a steam room. But the coast comes to life long after sunset, when runners and cyclists come out and families organize picnics.

At midnight or even 4 a.m. on any given day, Umm Suqeim beach—an exclusive neighborhood on Dubai’s coast—is busy. It is a favorite of several places that Dubai Municipality has designated as “night beaches,” where swimming is allowed 24 hours a day and floodlights shine.

Nighttime hours could spread to other cities as climate change disrupts lives around the world. The United Arab Emirates, host of this year’s COP28 talks on climate change, is a major oil exporter with per capita emissions among the highest in the world. But it is also one of the most vulnerable places as temperatures rise.

When Kristina Dovhanchyna, 26, moved to Dubai from Ukraine several months ago, the heat surprised her. “It was May and she was dying on me,” she recalled. She did her best to stay indoors. Then, as she made friends, she began to adapt to the rhythms of the City.

When he arrived at the beach that Monday, late afternoon, it was almost empty. Now, in the evening, he was animated. Children called to their parents, above the sound of the waves, in Arabic, Urdu, English and Russian.

A five-star, candle-shaped hotel glowed in the distance, illuminated in blue. “Dubai at night is very beautiful,” said Mamadoto Momo, 32, a Senegalese lifeguard who works on the beach from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

How people deal with the heat depends largely on social class. Migrant workers sweat in their overalls and seek precious spaces of shade. Office workers rush from air-conditioned homes to air-conditioned cars to air-conditioned gyms. The rich buy blocks of ice to put in their swimming pools. Many of them flee to Europe for weeks or months.

The heat of Dubai is not necessarily the reason night beaches were created. In a promotional video, the municipality said that the Government was establishing them because “in a vibrant city,” even the beaches “never sleep.” Officials have described them as an initiative to raise the quality of life in the City.

But for many residents, the heat has become the reason to wear them, like Falhad Mohammed, 32, a Somali who moved to the Emirates as a teenager. She works as a supervisor at a girls’ school and has summers off, so she reverses her schedule to deal with the heat.

“During the day, it’s all sleeping,” Mohammed said. “And at night we have day.”

For others, the beach at night offers a space outside the rules and routines of the day.

“I feel free when I swim at night,” said Adnan Anwar, 29, an Egyptian real estate agent.

The first time he was afraid. “You know when you look and there’s nothing, it’s all darkness?” she said. But she loved it. Since she moved to Dubai a year ago, she has gone to the beach once during the day and more than a dozen times at night.

Many stay all night. At 4:30 a.m., a group of friends were kicking a soccer ball. A man laughed as he took photographs of a friend buried in the sand. The temperature was the lowest it would be all day: 30 degrees.

Finally the Sun rose, tracing pink rays across the purple sky. The birds woke up and fluttered towards the sand. Runners passed by. For a brief moment, people who had woken up at dawn mixed with those who had stayed up all night, enjoying the cooler hours of the day.

By: VIVIAN NEREIM

The New York Times