A private hospital in Dubai managed to deliver medicines to the home of a patient from Dubai Silicon Oasis, using a drone, for the first time, marking leadership in this field in the region.

Fakeeh University Hospital, the smart healthcare center in Dubai Silicon Oasis, which is part of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIZ), became the first healthcare provider in the Middle East to use this technology to deliver medicines.

This step comes within the framework of enhancing Dubai’s global competitiveness in the field of adopting advanced technology and its applications, and in line with the objectives of the “Dubai Program to Enable Transportation by Unmanned Aircraft”, which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, in 2021 with the aim of Enhancing integration between the various main economic sectors in Dubai, employing the latest ideas, technologies and qualitative solutions, and providing an advanced infrastructure that enables innovators and program participants to test new solutions in model testing areas.

And by taking advantage of the supportive environment for continuous development provided by “Days” through Dubai Silicon Oasis, and based on its location as a center for innovation, knowledge and testing smart future technologies, Fakeeh University Hospital took this pioneering step in the field of health care, believing in the importance of effective and timely delivery of medicines using the latest techniques.

The project was implemented in cooperation with the Dubai Future Foundation and the General Authority of Civil Aviation in Dubai, whereby medicines were successfully delivered within a distance of 10 kilometers to the home of a hospital visitor in a residential complex in Dubai Silicon Oasis.

Commenting on this step, Director General of Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dr. Juma Al Matrooshi, said: “As a center for technology and knowledge within the Dubai Urban Plan 2040, Dubai Silicon Oasis is keen to be an open laboratory for the latest innovations, technologies and smart solutions. In line with the objectives of the (Dubai Program to Empower Transportation by Drones) launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, we are committed to enabling all efforts from inside and outside the country to develop and test innovative unmanned transportation solutions that enhance services and improve the quality of life.

He added, “The success of solutions that are applied on a large scale depends on many trials and tests that precede their application until reaching the desired final results. Therefore, we are keen to provide a supportive incubating environment for companies to implement tests, evaluate conditions and outputs, and implement solutions based on data and information, and we congratulate Fakeeh University Hospital on this successful experience.

In turn, the CEO of Fakeeh University Hospital, Dr. Fatih Muhammad Gul, said, “Dubai’s environment that supports innovation and stimulates the adoption of technology in order to serve society is a source of inspiration for excellence in various fields.” He added, “This initiative constitutes a qualitative achievement towards enhancing access to healthcare services and achieving full digital integration. The hospital is keen to incorporate the latest technology into its daily operations. We believe that the possibilities of modern technology are limitless, and this is just the beginning of what future technologies will offer.”

He noted the support of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIZ), the Dubai Future Foundation and the General Authority of Civil Aviation in Dubai to achieve this achievement.

He added: “Fakeeh University Hospital strengthens its leadership position in contributing to shaping the future of healthcare in the UAE by adopting innovation and exploring and employing the latest technologies. And the delivery of medicines by drones is an indication of our constant commitment to excellence and the quality of life of the community to which we are proud to provide our services.”

Drone delivery of medicines is a paradigm shift in healthcare. This innovative approach guarantees key elements, the most important of which is rapid response, as Fakeeh University Hospital can quickly deliver medicines to patients, which greatly reduces response time and contributes to saving lives in critical cases, in addition to increasing accessibility, as drones bypass geographical barriers. This allows patients to receive medications without delay.

These pioneering solutions in the field of health also ensure that all residents of the Emirates benefit effectively, quickly and safely from health care services through the priority given to safety and adherence to strict regulations and protocols, as the drug delivery system using drones includes advanced features, such as collision avoidance technology and real-time monitoring This ensures the safe transportation of medicines.

These solutions also ensure sustainability, as the delivery of medicines via drones significantly reduces carbon pollution associated with traditional means of transportation, and this environmentally friendly method is in line with the UAE’s commitment to sustainability and supports its vision of becoming a global leader in innovation.

Fakeeh University Hospital has achieved this qualitative progress in the field of healthcare, by cooperating with regulatory authorities, health organizations and relevant entities in this field to ensure a seamless integration of drone technology into the healthcare system. Fakeeh University Hospital is working to take full advantage of these innovative solutions to improve patient outcomes and raise the standards of the health environment in the UAE, and aims to create a path that inspires the development of pioneering initiatives and reshaping the concept of healthcare.

