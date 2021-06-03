I.In downtown Hanover, a 30-year-old was shot dead in a moving car on Thursday afternoon. A police spokesman said there was an argument between the occupants of two cars. Witnesses reported several shots, which the police initially did not confirm. It is being investigated for a homicide.

Initially, only both vehicles, which were at a traffic light crossing at that time, were damaged. In the further course, the dispute escalated and at least one shot was fired from a car, as the police announced in the evening. The driver of the other car then accelerated, crossed the intersection and hit the mast of a traffic sign on the opposite side of the street.

A little later, a 30-year-old occupant of the car collapsed. Despite attempts to resuscitate the emergency services, the man died on the scene. The exact cause of death was initially unclear, as it was called. According to witnesses, an inmate from the car from which the shot came fled on foot. The manhunt was unsuccessful until the evening.

Nothing can be said about the background, this is the subject of the investigation, said the spokesman. “Fortunately, we have plenty of witnesses to question.” The police were alerted around 1:30 pm. They cordoned off the crime scene on a busy intersection. Forensic agents in white protective suits examined the cars. Only residents were allowed into the cordoned off area. In the city center there were massive traffic jams due to the police operation, which dragged on into the evening.