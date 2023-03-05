As the largest party in the Netherlands, can you decide for yourself what an election campaign is about? As VVD leader, Mark Rutte has been doing his best for a while, and this Sunday afternoon again: on the Visbrug in Dordrecht, at the start of the VVD campaign in the street. He has been saying for weeks that the elections for the Provincial Council, on March 15, revolve around a ‘two battle with GroenLinks and the PvdA’. First it was about taxes, now Rutte came up with another theme: security. “There too,” he said, “you have two views: theirs and ours.”

In Dordrecht people shout through his story. Ronald Roël (77) from Zwijndrecht, wearing a bright red scarf, is one of those screamers. He came to Dordrecht especially for Mark Rutte and is at the front to shout through him that there has been a standstill for twelve years. “The most important problems,” he later says, “were arose in Rutte’s time and were all put off for us by the VVD.”

Rutte pretends not to hear and comes with examples for his safety story. The Groenlinks and the PvdA, he says, have blocked a proposal in the Senate that would prevent people who attack aid workers from receiving community service. “For them, an appropriate punishment is a prison sentence,” says Rutte on the Visbrug.

And he says once again what he thinks is at stake in the Provincial Council elections, which determine the composition of the Senate: “It is one way or the other.”

False contradiction

Since the start of the campaign, the VVD has wanted it to be about that. In an interview in The Telegraph Rutte and Senate leader Edith Schippers were fierce about GroenLinks and the PvdA, which will soon form one faction in the Senate. That “left cloud” was “bad news for the hard-working Dutchman”. The VVD seems to see it as the way to present itself as the only right-wing party that can prevent GroenLinks and PvdA together from becoming the largest in the senate, in the hope that they will draw as many right-wing voters as possible away from JA21 and BBB. And where the VVD does not try to make a theme: nitrogen. This is divided and sensitive among its own supporters.

GroenLinks and the PvdA are happy to adopt the VVD’s idea: they can use it to draw voters away from D66, SP, Volt. They use the same language. Attje Kuiken (PvdA) and Jesse Klaver (GL) also said on radio and TV in recent days that it revolved around the question “left or right”. That is also the name of next Sunday evening’s debate: from Rutte and Schippers versus Klaver and Kuiken. All the other parties have nothing to do with this contradiction, which they consider a sham contradiction. There was fierce criticism of the announcement of the debate.

‘Big shovel on top’

In the meantime, the campaign is about nitrogen. It is topical and divisive. A law to achieve the nitrogen target from 2035 to 2030, as the Rutte IV cabinet wants, still needs to be approved by the House of Representatives and the Senate. On the television program Buitenhof it turned out on Sunday that none of the opposition parties that sat at the table – PvdA, GroenLinks, SP, PvdD, JA21 and BBB – are willing to do so just like that.

The coalition parties allow each other room to differ in opinion. On Sunday, Member of Parliament Derk Boswijk (CDA) and D66 member Tjeerd de Groot once again romped about the year 2030. D66 leader Sigrid Kaag had WNL on Sunday said that “no one is bound to the impossible”. According to the CDA, this means that during interim measurements there must be room to revise the targets. According to De Groot, this is not the case: “The calibration moment is probably: a big shovel on top!”

Nitrogen is a subject that lends itself pre-eminently as a provincial theme: the cabinet has given the provinces themselves a major role in achieving the nitrogen targets. Provincial departments of VVD and CDA have already announced their opposition to the national policy. That makes it difficult for the cabinet: not only the Hague coalition must be taken into account.

You don’t hear about nitrogen from Rutte in Dordrecht. He is there together with Sophie Hermans, leader of the VVD. Edith Schippers would also be there, but VVD members say she has been ill and is recovering from it.

In the Samen bakery, where Rutte takes a picture with Afghan and Iranian refugees who work there, Ronald Roël tries to ask Rutte questions. But it is Sophie Hermans to whom he can say that she and Rutte, according to him, have no business in this campaign: it is about the provinces. “You have to help each other in a party,” says Hermans. “We tell our story together.”

Ronald Roël does not know what to say against that. “That point is yours.”