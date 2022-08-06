In Donetsk, two civilians were injured when they stepped on “Petal” anti-personnel mines dropped by Ukrainian militants. This was reported on August 6 at the headquarters of the territorial defense of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

“In the Kirovsky district of the city along Vozdushnaya Street, a man born in 1968 stepped on a dropped anti-personnel mine PFM-1 “Petal”. He was taken to the RTC with a wound. The situation is similar along Biryuzova Street: a man born in 1964 was wounded at the PFM-1, taken to hospital No. 9,” the report says. message.

On August 2, an Izvestia correspondent reported that the Ukrainian armed forces continue to scatter anti-personnel mines “Lepestok” on the outskirts of Donetsk.

On August 1, the mayor of the city, Aleksey Kulemzin, reported an increased number of victims of the Lepestok mines. According to the head of the city, mines are scattered all over Donetsk.

On the same day, former UN Deputy Secretary General Sergei Ordzhonikidze said that the use of the “Petal” mines by the Armed Forces of Ukraine against the civilian population is “terrorist methods” of warfare. He noted that Ukraine violates all international agreements that relate to armed conflicts.

Thus, in order to avoid danger, the DPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire Regime (JCCC) created interactive map areas with areas where the most mines were recorded.

Photographs of the use of such weapons by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Donbas have already been sent by the Russian Federation to the UN.

On February 24, Russia announced the start of a special operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass. It began against the backdrop of the situation in the region that worsened in mid-February. Then the authorities of the DPR and LPR reported on the increased shelling by the Ukrainian troops, announced the evacuation of the civilian population in the Russian Federation and asked for recognition of independence. On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the relevant decrees.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.