Donetsk for the third time in a day was shelled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 10 shells were recorded

Donetsk for the third time in a day was shelled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports RIA News. According to the correspondent of the agency, the shelling is carried out from the Grad missile systems, arrivals were recorded, including in the area of ​​​​the covered market.

The central Voroshilov district of the city was also shelled. In total, ten shells that fell on Donetsk are reported. TASS adds that the bombs again fell near the Donbass Arena stadium. He had already been hit earlier in the day.

On the morning of December 18, it was reported that a shell fired from the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the territory of the Victoria Hotel.

On Sunday afternoon, it was stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired 40 rockets at Donetsk from the BM-21 Grad within 10 minutes.