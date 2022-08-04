Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled a theater in the center of Donetsk during a farewell ceremony for Colonel Olga Kachura

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired at the center of Donetsk, including the drama theater, where the farewell to the deceased colonel of the army of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Olga Kachura (call sign Korsa) was held, the agency reports. RIA News.

It is reported that during the attack the air defense system (air defense) worked, but it missed at least two Ukrainian missiles. According to the mayor of Donetsk Aleksey Kulemzin, there were released more than ten shells.

Consequences of shelling

According to the latest reports, five people were killed in the attack and six others were injured, including ambulance workers.

It is also reported that, in addition to the theater, two residential buildings in the center of Donetsk and the Donbass Palace hotel were damaged by blows.

The ceremony of farewell to the deceased soldier did not begin – all those present were urgently evacuated to the shelter. “Now there is an evacuation, all activities in this area have been postponed,” said Lieutenant Colonel of the People’s Militia (NM) of the DPR Andrey Baevsky.

Who is Olga Kachura

The death of Colonel NM DPR, commander of the rocket artillery division Olga Kachura, whose farewell took place at the local theater, became known on August 3. A servicewoman was mortally wounded during the shelling of Gorlovka, the mayor of the city, Ivan Prikhodko, said.

A brave and wise woman who stood at the origins of the NM DPR died tragically Ivan PrikhodkoMayor of Gorlovka

According to Kommersant, Kachura is 16 years old until 2012 served at the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MVD) of Ukraine. In 2014, she took the side of the DPR militia and served in the 3rd separate motorized rifle brigade “Berkut” of the 1st army corps of the DPR, commanded the BM-21 “Grad” MLRS division in Gorlovka. Kachura also took part in the battles in Ilovaisk, Debaltsevo, Uglegorsk, Marinovka, Avdeevka. Several times she was shell-shocked and wounded.

In December 2021, a court in Ukraine sentenced her in absentia to 12 years in prison for “participation in a terrorist group or terrorist organization.”

Kachura left two children – a daughter and an adopted son.