During the shelling of the Petrovsky district of Donetsk by Ukrainian troops, a kindergarten and apartment buildings were damaged. This was announced on Sunday, July 24, by the representative office of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire Regime (JCCC).

“On the operational lines of the DPR JCCC, information was received about damage as a result of the shelling of the VFU (Armed formations of Ukraine. – Ed.) of the Petrovsky district of the city of Donetsk: – Osoaviahima street 17 – a fire in the garage was recorded; – Osoaviahima street 14, 17 – multi-apartment residential buildings; – Serafimovicha Street 1 – Kindergarten No. 94, ”the representative’s Telegram channel says.

In addition, 24 transformer substations were de-energized, 2,150 subscribers of the village of the Trudovskaya mine and the settlement of Aleksandrovka were left without power supply.

Earlier that day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired five shells of 122 mm caliber at the Petrovsky district of Donetsk.

At the same time, it was reported that a man was killed as a result of the shelling of the Kirovsky district of Donetsk. The mission clarified that the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired five shells with a caliber of 155 mm.

On July 20, one civilian was killed during shelling by the Ukrainian military in the Petrovsky district of the city of Donetsk. At 14:15 Moscow time, Ukrainian troops fired five 155 mm NATO caliber shells. The shelling was carried out from the side of the settlement of Krasnogorovka.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.