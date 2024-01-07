A resident of Donetsk was injured as a result of ammunition being dropped from a drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The mayor of the city, Alexey Kulemzin, announced this on January 7.

“As a result of an explosive object being dropped from an unmanned aerial vehicle in the village of Staromikhailovka, a woman born in 1948 was injured,” he wrote in an operational summary on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, on January 6, the Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled Donetsk on the eve of Christmas, firing four missiles from a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS). As Izvestia correspondent Yevgeny Bykovsky recalled, the Ukrainian side also intensified shelling eight minutes after the New Year, when the city center was struck with the help of the Grad MLRS.

Before this, on January 4, the Ukrainian Armed Forces fired cluster munitions at Donetsk. On the same day, Ukrainian militants shelled the Kuibyshevsky district of Donetsk. As a result of the attack, windows in an apartment building were broken and walls in some apartments were destroyed. The mayor of Donetsk also added that two people were injured as a result of the dropping of ammunition from a drone in the city.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

