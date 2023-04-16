In Donetsk, a woman died in a car as a result of rocket fire from the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A woman died near the cathedral as a result of a rocket attack on Donetsk by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), which attacked the city center, reports RIA News.

It is noted that the shells fell near the Transfiguration Cathedral, where at that time the service was held on the occasion of Easter. In connection with the shelling, the parishioners were forced to evacuate. It is also reported that rockets hit the bus station and the market, which are located near the temple.

The woman died in the car, three victims of the shelling were hospitalized.

Earlier it became known that the Ukrainian military fired ten rockets from a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) in Horlivka. This was reported by the representative office of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC).