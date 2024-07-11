Air defense forces shot down a HIMARS missile over Donetsk, the shell fell almost intact

The Air Defense Forces of the Russian Armed Forces shot down a missile fired from a HIMARS multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) in the skies over Donetsk.

An unexploded shell fell on the territory of Hospital No. 11 in the Proletarsky district of the capital of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

The rocket has completely retained its appearance

The missile has completely retained its appearance, which corresponds to the 227 mm GMLRS M-30A1 guided missile.

It has fully retained its warhead and detonator, as well as its appearance, with a mark indicating that it was produced in September 2020.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations and the blasters arrived. They looked, loaded it and left. There were no casualties or damage. It just fell flat. Sergeyeyewitness, employee of hospital No. 11 in Donetsk

Earlier, the Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled a hospital in Donetsk

On Tuesday, July 9, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired at Hospital No. 14 in Donetsk. An employee of the medical institution, Mira Anatolyevna, said that she and her colleague managed to leave the building a second before landing.

I was sitting, filling out the journals. I heard the first landing, I deliberately got up, took her hand and we went out. And literally a second later there was already an arrival Mira Anatolyevnaemployee of hospital #14 in Donetsk

According to her, the shelling damaged the glass, the facade and the ceiling. The shell fell in front of the entrance to the sanitary checkpoint.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces also destroyed the “first republican supermarket” in Donetsk.

On July 3, as a result of shelling of Donetsk, the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed the “first republican supermarket” on Kievsky Prospekt in the city.

During the inspection, investigators discovered fragments and shrapnel from a projectile, presumably a HIMARS MLRS; the shrapnel and fragments will be sent for examination to determine the specific type of projectile, the department said.