In Donetsk, a residential building burned out after being hit by a NATO-caliber shell during shelling

In Donetsk, a residential building burned out after being hit by a 155 mm NATO caliber shell during shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), reports RIA News.

It is noted that the building caught fire in the Kievsky district of the city along Pyatnitsky Street, 57. Victims were avoided.

The agency also reports that the residential building was badly damaged due to the outbreak of fire, but thanks to the prompt actions of rescuers, firefighters and emergency services, the fire was quickly extinguished.

At the end of June, it became known that the Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the city of Valuyki in the Belgorod region with high-precision guided 155-millimeter M982 Excalibur projectiles. Photos of the ammunition developed by the United States and Sweden were published by military commander Yevgeny Poddubny.