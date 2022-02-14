In the event that Kiev nevertheless decides to attack in the southeast, the main blow may fall on the Svetlodar arc and the Debaltsevo direction. As a result, the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk republics will be cut off from each other. This was reported to Izvestia by representatives of the LPR.

According to the official representative of the people’s militia of the LPR, Ivan Filiponenko, provocations from the Ukrainian authorities are also quite possible in the near future. So, according to intelligence data from the LPR, a staged terrorist attack with the death of people can be organized at one of the industrial facilities with dangerous industries in Ukraine, the blame for which will be laid on the “separatists”.

The deputy head of the people’s militia of the DPR, Eduard Basurin, specified that the accumulation of Ukrainian troops continues in three directions – Donetsk, Gorlovka and southern. Whether to wait for the alleged attack on one of them or on all of them, it is still difficult to say.

At the same time, the situation in the republics themselves remains calm – the number of shelling is minimal, there is no panic, and residents do not believe in the onset of war. At the same time, everyone is well aware of the pulling of troops to the line of demarcation.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

“Virtual and Reality: Why Donbas Residents Don’t Believe in the Possibility of War”