The city council of Dnepropetrovsk, which is called the Dnieper in Ukraine, decided to rename Pushkin Avenue to Lesia Ukrainka Avenue. This was announced on Wednesday, November 16, on the website of the City Council.

“The names of seven more toponyms have been changed in Dnipro. Most of the names are now directly related to the history of the city. The decision to rename toponyms was made at the 29th regular session of the City Council on November 16, ”the message on the website says.

A decision was also made to rename the streets of Novgorodskaya, Arbatskaya, Petrozavodskaya, Magnitogorskaya, Cosmonaut Komarov, as well as the square named after Evgeny Klochko.

The site notes that in general, as part of de-Russification, more than 100 toponyms were renamed in the city.

On November 9, it was reported that Leo Tolstoy Street in Vinnitsa could be renamed in honor of the Ukrainian nationalist Stepan Bandera. It was clarified that this decision was supported by the council for the history, cultural heritage and toponymy of the city.

Earlier, on October 18, it was reported that in the village of Tyvrov, Vinnitsa region, they decided to rename the street named after Bandera. Residents of the village also decided to rename the street of the Galician army in the Cossack.

On September 21, in the center of the Ukrainian city of Dnipro (Depropetrovsk), Schmidt Street was renamed Stepan Bandera Street.

Prior to this, on September 12, the Kyiv authorities published a list of 40 renamed streets, avenues and squares associated with Russia and the Soviet past.

Since 2015, a policy of decommunization has been pursued in Ukraine within the framework of the law “On the Condemnation of the Communist and Nazi Regimes”. The law provides for the renaming of all topographic objects whose names are in any way connected with the Soviet Union, as well as the demolition of monuments and the dismantling of memorial plaques.