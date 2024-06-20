In Dnepropetrovsk an explosion sounded amid an air raid raid

An explosion was heard in Dnepropetrovsk amid an air raid warning in the city. This was reported by the publication “Mirror of the Week” in its Telegram-channel.

No other details of what happened were provided.

On the night of Thursday, June 20, a series of explosions were heard in Lugansk. They were heard between 01:24 and 01:27 Moscow time.

On June 7, after a massive attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the entrance to a residential building located in the eastern part of Lugansk collapsed. According to the Ministry of Health of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), 22 people were injured as a result of the incident.