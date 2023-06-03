The development of artificial intelligence (AI) in Mexico at the institutional level is still “in its infancy”, considers Everardo Bárcenas Patiño, director of the Microsoft Artificial Intelligence Laboratory at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

In interview with the daythe professor of the Faculty of Engineering emphasizes that in the country “we do not have the perspective and the impulse so that we can contribute in a similar way to how it is done in other nations.”

He explained that although there are several groups of researchers here that have an international level, they are small if we compare them with others from abroad. AI in our country is mainly used in industry, although its development is linked to what transnational companies invest, which is “very, very limited,” laments the specialist.

Bárcenas explained that the institutions that lead the field in our territory are the UNAM, the National Institute of Astrophysics, Optics and Electronics, as well as the Center for Research in Mathematics, of the National Council of Science and Technology (Conacyt); also some state and private universities, including Tec de Monterrey, Panamericana, Ibero and Las Américas.

The specialist said that he collaborates in the development of artificial intelligence applications related to health, such as one that tries to predict and prevent diabetic retinopathy through the analysis of electrical signals emitted by the retina.

Regarding systems that could have an impact, for example, on the combat or investigation of phenomena such as the covid-19 pandemic, he commented that this health crisis had such a dramatic development in such a short time “that it made it very difficult to develop the technology. I hope that this experience can help us to develop one if we find ourselves in a similar situation in the future”.

Bárcenas Patiño added that “from the areas of engineering and science, AI is related to an application or system capable of reproducing human intelligence.”

The researcher, who was attracted to this subject after reading texts by the popularizer and science fiction writer Isaac Asimov, added that one of the characteristics of these next-generation systems is “to learn from certain data and examples. Applications such as ChatGPT have been released as a kind of prototype so that they can interact with real users and from there grow and refine their capabilities”.

He predicted that from this interaction, these applications will improve their performance “in the activities they carry out, as surprising as writing texts and generating programs themselves. Now they do not do it perfectly nor will they succeed, but the idea is that this interaction can help them get closer to more and more precise answers ”.

He explained that this type of program has been fed with information from the Internet, structured over the years. Also, with the data you get today from humans, it continues to be refined.

The specialist refused to venture the limits and capabilities that this type of system will have by being pioneers. However, he pointed out that a limit they have is processing capacity, since given “the interaction with human beings and all the information they are producing, there will come a time when they will not be able to analyze it. To the extent that development, from the point of view of hardware and software (algorithmic techniques), allow more and more data to be processed, these systems will evolve”.