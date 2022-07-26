Former minister Flávia Arruda (PL) leads the Senate race, with a 16-point advantage over Rosilene Corrêa (PT)

The governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) leads the race for the government of the Federal District with 35%, according to a Real Time Big Data survey carried out from July 22 to 23, 2022. In 2nd place, is the senator reguffe (União Brasil), which is chosen by 21% of voters.

District deputy Leandro Grass (PV) has 8%. the senators Leila Barros (PDT) and Izalci Lucas (PSDB) appear with 5% and 3%, respectively. Rafael Parente (PSB) has 2% of voting intentions. he is followed by Keka Bagno (Psol) and Professor Robinson (PSTU), with 1% each.

White, null or none are 13%. Voters who do not know or who did not respond add up to 11%.

In the reduced scenario of the survey, Ibaneis (MDB) has 36% and Reguffe (União Brasil), 22%, up 1 percentage point each. Leandro Grass (PV) and Leila Barros (PDT) also grew at the minimum variation and recorded 9% and 6%, respectively. Keka Bagno (Psol) scores 1%.

14% say they prefer to vote blank or null in these circumstances. Already 12% did not know how to respond.

the former minister Flavia Arruda (PL) leads the voting intentions for the Senate, with 29%. There are 16 percentage points advantage over the 2nd place, Rosilene Corrêa (PT), which has 13%.

the deputy Paula Belmonte (Citizenship), appears with 7%. Paulo Roque (New) and Fernando Marques (PP), have 4% and 1%, respectively. Elcimara (PSTU) did not score.

White, null or none add up to 23%. Voters who do not know or who did not respond are also 23%.

METHODOLOGY

Real Time Big Data surveyed 1,500 people from July 22-23, 2022. The margin of error is 3 percentage points, at a 95% confidence interval. The registration with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) is DF-02081/2022. The research was commissioned by TV Record for BRL 20,000.00. Here’s the intact (712 KB).

