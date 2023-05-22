Some popular terms stop me, and they often live in the depths of dictionaries of the Arabic language, so I am not surprised that they are Arabic. And a squealing she-camel: it is the one that whistles far away between any time after time. The Arabic language has become central to me, rather it is crucial, as it is an adjective that expresses our identity and culture.

In the context of research and excavation, I came across the word “Bumnijib”, which means mosquitoes / mosquitoes. Why this particular designation? Some say that this name is originally “Abu Manaqeeb” and this means that this small insect, which ignores us and drinks from our blood in glasses, has a tool that it digs through as the bird’s beak digs into bodies, thus penetrating our bodies with which it deposits pests and diseases while benefiting from our blood to feed a new generation of mosquitoes Successive generations will see it.

The female is the mosquito that disturbs us with a buzz that reaches our ears when it flies close to the networks that detect sound waves in our ears. This mosquito is one of the most widespread insects that drinks human blood, and it is not ashamed of us, as it may drink our blood with repeated bites that may not enable it to fly, and this desire (excessive greed) has become an integral part of its mutated personality. And from my reading about this insect, which is classified by biologists as having more than 3,000 species, and it was mentioned in the Holy Qur’an in verse 26 of Surat Al-Baqara. Scientists say that the females of them feed on human blood, while the “Khamush”, that is, the males, feed on the nectar of flowers.

Yesterday, a mosquito disturbed me, and it was showing its flight in front of me, as if it had trained the “blue angels” squadron, so I carried the “electrical cannabis” and expelled sleep and walked jumping after it from one place to another until I ended up with the book “The Animal” by Al-Jahiz, and then he wrote about it, “And mosquitoes in the daytime do some harm Its dominion is only at night.” He mentions “Jarjis,” the little mosquitoes, the poems, and the qualities that reassured me that what I was going through had preceded me to thinkers, philosophers, and builders of Arab culture and its ancient civilization.

To those in the know, I say, away from pesticides, approach books that deepen understanding of humans, animals, and the environment and how Arabs have dealt with them throughout the ages. We will see you at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, which awaits your endeavors and your interaction with books, science and knowledge.