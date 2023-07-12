On Tuesday, the Alexandria Criminal Court, north of Cairo, issued a sentence of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of 50,000 pounds against Islam Iman Al-Bahr Darwish, in a case related to a traffic accident in which he caused the death of a child and the injury of his father..

The story goes back to the beginning of last February, when the Sidi Gaber Police Department arrested Iman Al-Bahr Darwish’s son after his car collided with another car from behind, causing injury to the driver of the other car and the death of his son..

In Darwish’s son’s car, the police seized bottles of liquor and a white substance resembling drugs, and he was referred to the prosecution, where the results of the tests revealed that the white substance was cocaine, and that the accused “was driving the car under the influence of drugs and alcohol.”

Investigations revealed that he was driving very fast prior to the accident.

The prosecution referred Islam to trial, and the verdict issued against him, on Tuesday, included the aggravated imprisonment and the previously mentioned fine, in 4 charges, the first, second, third and fourth, while the court issued a decision to expire the case by conciliation in the fifth and sixth charges..

Questions have been raised about the number of accusations against Darwish’s son in a case based on a traffic accident, as well as about the reason for his punishment with hard imprisonment.

nature of the charges

Lawyer in the Egyptian Court of Cassation, Mohamed Islah, told Sky News Arabia, “The prosecution in that case charged the accused with possession and abuse of drugs, a second charge of possession and drinking alcohol, a third of driving under the influence of narcotics, a fourth of driving under the influence of alcohol, and a fifth of wrongly injuring a child.” And his father, which resulted in the death of the child, and the sixth failure to provide assistance to the injured.

Islah noted that “the court punished the accused with rigorous imprisonment because the most severe crime here is possession and consumption of drugs and driving under the influence, and that is its punishment.”

He explained that “the reconciliation of the father of the deceased child in the accident dropped the fifth and sixth accusations, and therefore the court ruled that they should be reconciled.”

At the same time, the lawyer indicated that “the reconciliation did not benefit the accused, because in all cases the court would have punished him for the most serious crime, which is drugs, but the reconciliation would prevent the child’s father from filing a compensation claim.”

It should be noted that Darwish’s son has the right to appeal the verdict and undergo a new trial.