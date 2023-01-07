White House spokeswoman Karen Jean-Pierre said that the aid would include Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, troop carriers and self-propelled howitzers.

For his part, said National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters that Bradley vehicles “are very important in terms of the ability to do what we call a war of maneuvers with combined arms.”

In turn, Pentagon spokesman General Pat Ryder said the day before that the Bradley vehicles are “not armored vehicles, but killers,” adding, “We are confident that it will help them on the battlefield.”

The Pentagon had previously said it would train Ukrainian forces to use Bradley Fighting Vehicles.

New aid details

The new $3.075 billion in aid includes authorization for the presidential withdrawal of security assistance worth up to $2.85 billion to meet Ukraine’s vital security and defense needs, as well as the State Department’s announcement of $225 million in Foreign Military Financing to contribute to the long-term capabilities and modernization of the Ukrainian military.

It will be the 29th such presidential recall from the Defense Department’s inventories for Ukraine authorized by the Biden administration since August 2021.

This package will include:

50 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles equipped with 500 “TOW” anti-tank missiles and 250,000 rounds of 25 mm ammunition.

100 M113 armored personnel carriers.

55 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles (MRAPs).

138 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs).

18 155mm self-propelled howitzers and 18 vehicle support ammunition.

70,000 155 mm artillery shells.

500 accurate 155 mm artillery rounds.

1,200 rounds of 155mm RAAM remote anti-tank mine systems.

36 towed 105mm howitzers and 95,000 105mm artillery rounds.

10,000 120 mm mortar rounds.

Additional ammunition for the HIMARS highly mobile artillery missile systems.

RIM-7 air defense missiles.

4,000 Zuni missiles.

Nearly 2,000 anti-tank missiles.

Sniper rifles, machine guns, ammunition for grenade launchers and small arms.

Claymore anti-personnel ammunition.

Night vision devices and optics.

Other spare parts and field equipment.

The Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and other armored vehicles and artillery systems will complement the latest combat vehicle commitment to Ukraine by Germany and France.

On Friday, the US State Department also announced an additional $682 million in foreign military financing to catalyze and replenish donations of military equipment to Ukraine by allies and partners.

In total, the United States has committed more than $24.9 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden administration.

The Ukrainians have always demanded that they be provided with heavy weapons, including armored vehicles, but Western countries hesitated to send them for fear of slipping further into the war or provoking Russia.

However, the Ukrainians made progress and Western countries began to expand the range of weapons sent to them.

Since 2014, the United States has allocated more than $27 billion in security assistance to Ukraine and more than $24.2 billion since the start of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine on February 24.