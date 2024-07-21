President Joe Biden announced that, in an effort to keep families together and despite the restrictions that are in place for migrants who plan to request asylum, he would begin a program through which spouses married to U.S. citizens and their children will have the opportunity to obtain permanent residence. There has been progress on this issue and this is the key information on the matter.

It should be remembered that on June 18, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Actions to approve parole applications for certain spouses of U.S. citizens who have been in the country for at least the last 10 years.

Through the Parole in Place or PIP program, without having to leave the United States, people who meet the eligibility criteria will be able to Start your process to apply for a green cardHowever, it is important to pay attention to the following details.

The Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) is warning that will only begin accepting applications starting next August 19. If you submit your form before this date, your application will be rejected.

He also clarified that although he will later publish more information about the terms of eligibility and how to carry out the application process, these are the Requirements to be considered for a grant of parole:

Being present in the United States without admission or parole.

Have been continuously present in the United States for at least ten years prior to June 17, 2024.

Have a legally valid marriage to a U.S. citizen before June 17, 2024.

Not have a disqualifying criminal record or otherwise constitute a security threat.

The authorities recalled that This benefit will also be open to certain non-citizen children of applicants, as long as, as of June 17, 2024, they have been physically present in the United States.

Considering the great interest that this procedure has aroused, USCIS asked applicants to be cautious about scams and recalled that a notary public is not authorized to provide any legal services related to migration.

How to prepare to submit your application for parole for undocumented immigrants?

Immigration authorities stressed that the process for accepting applications is not yet open. However, if you meet the above criteria, You can begin preparing to start your process as soon as it is available, for example by doing the following: