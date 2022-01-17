The “Sky News Arabia” website monitors the most important works expected in the upcoming Ramadan season.

Choice 3

After the overwhelming success of its first and second parts, the audience is awaiting the presentation of the third part of the series “The Choice”, starring the trio Ahmed El Sakka, Ahmed Ezz and Karim Abdel Aziz.

The series continues to show the heroism of the army and police in the fight against terrorism, during the period of the Brotherhood’s rule in Egypt.

the big oy

After an absence of nearly 7 years, the comedy series “The Great Awe” returns to appear again in the Ramadan season.

The previous five parts of “Al Kabeer Aoy” achieved great success, and the series starred Ahmed Makki, while Donia Samir Ghanem apologized for participating, to be replaced by the young actress Rahma Ahmed.

lam umbrella

The star Mona Zaki is participating in the drama race for Ramadan 2022 with a series called “Lam Shamsia”, after the great success she achieved last Ramadan through the series “Newton’s Game” with director Tamer Mohsen.

“Lam Shamsia” is written by Maryam Naoum and directed by Karim El-Shennawy, and the Jordanian artist Iyad Nassar is participating in the tournament, and no details of the work have been mentioned so far.

the praise

After the success of the first season of the series “Al-Maddah”, Hamada Hilal returns in the second season in 2022, and Heba Magdy will participate in the tournament instead of Nisreen Tafesh.

Diary of a carnivorous wife

In its fifth season, the comedy series “Diaries of a Frosted Wife” returns to the scene again, starring Khaled Sarhan and Dalia Al-Behairy, and the work was postponed more than once.

Faten Amal Harbi

Actress Nelly Karim will participate in the upcoming Ramadan season with the series “Faten Amal Harbi”, a tentative name for a work written by Ibrahim Issa, in his first television writing experience.

Throughout the events of the series, Nelly Karim suffers disagreements with her mother-in-law, embodied by the artist Fadia Abdel Ghani, because of her involvement in many problems, even after her separation from the artist Sherif Salama, who embodies the role of her husband.

It is reported that Nelly Karim will appear at different ages during the events of the series.

come back, air

Also among the works expected in the “Ramadan Marathon” is the series “Raj’in Ya Hawa” starring Khaled Al-Nabawi, which is taken from an old radio series by the late writer Osama Anwar Okasha, and directed by Mohamed Salama.

parallel universe

After the series “Parallel World” by Donia Samir Ghanem was postponed last year due to her infection with the Corona virus and the departure of her parents, the stars Dalal Abdel Aziz and Samir Ghanem, the artist returns to compete in it, knowing that the work consists of only 15 episodes.

Repentance

As for the artist Amr Saad, he appears in Ramadan 2022 in the series “Tawba”, after his success last year in “The Kings of Al-Jada’ana”. The series is directed by director Ahmed Saleh, and Majed Al-Masry, Saba Mubarak, Diab and Karim Afifi participate in the championship.

sweet Dreams

The star Yousra is participating in a series called “Happy Dreams”, accompanied by Ghada Adel and May Kassab, and the work is written by Hala Khalil, directed by Amr Arafa, and produced by Gamal Al-Adl.

one heart

Hani Salama will compete in the upcoming Ramadan season in the series “One Heart”, co-starring with Aisha Bin Ahmed and Merihan Hussein, and directed by Hassan Al-Balassi.

the journey

Mohamed Ramadan is participating in his series “Al-Meshwar” in the Ramadan season, accompanied by Dina El-Sherbiny, in the first artwork that brings them together.

The series is directed by Muhammad Yassin, and there are no other details about it so far, while Ramadan announced the start of filming his scenes in the series this week.