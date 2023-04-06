And the methods by which a number of American officials expressed their welcome and interaction with the rituals of Muslims in this holy month varied.

The ears are on the podium of the mayor of New York

New York Mayor Eric Adams held an Iftar banquet for the Muslim community at the city’s government headquarters.

* The banquet was attended by dozens of representatives of the Islamic and Arab community and a number of officials of the institutions sponsoring the community in New York.

* For the first time, it is allowed to raise the call to prayer at the headquarters of the New York government and from the city’s mayor’s platform before the start of the Iftar ceremony.

* The call to prayer was raised by the Yemeni immigrant, known as “Abu Ahmed Al-Yemeni”, who confirmed to “Sky News Arabia” his great happiness at receiving this honor, as well as his happiness with the audience’s interaction with the call to prayer and the influencers’ filming of the matter on their phones and publishing it on their pages on social networking sites.

* The Mayor of New York gave a speech that lasted more than 15 minutes, in which he expressed his happiness at meeting members of the Islamic community and celebrating Ramadan rituals.

* The Mayor of New York noted the great role that immigrants play in the city, as well as the strength of bonding between people of different religions and joining together to support their city.

Arabic costume for the mayor of San Francisco

In northern California, the mayor of San Francisco, London Braid, participated in the celebration of the month of Ramadan with the Islamic and Arab community, and hosted a number of them at an Iftar banquet at the city’s office.

The Iraqi immigrant, Haider Abu Mandoh, told Sky News Arabia that Mrs. Braid showed great celebration of the participation of Muslims in their Ramadan rituals, to the extent that she received them wearing an Arab dress and took pictures in this dress with the women of the Arab and Islamic community.

He added that the Mayor of San Francisco delivered a speech during this celebration in which she affirmed her great pleasure in participating in the iftar with Muslims and providing an opportunity to get acquainted and rapprochement between the people of different religions, who all share the fabric and history of the city.

For her part, the Mayor of San Francisco posted on her Facebook page a group of photos of her wearing Arab clothes among a group of veiled women.

The mayor of San Francisco tweeted:

* We had a great time celebrating Iftar with our Muslim community at City Hall.

* This encounter affirms the values ​​of compassion and inclusivity in San Francisco, as we embrace and learn about the different religions and cultures that make up our city.

* I would like to thank the Muslim community, who have been an important part of San Francisco’s history, for allowing me to break the fast with them, Ramadan Kareem.

Ramadan Kareem in Columbus

The Tunisian immigrant, Hamid Ferihani, revealed to Sky News Arabia that the members of the Muslim community were surprised when the Columbus airport authorities in Ohio published an announcement welcoming the month of Ramadan on the airport’s signboards for the first time saying, “Ramadan Mubarak.”

He explained that airport officials are keen to congratulate the month of Ramadan when they know that the passenger is a Muslim, in addition to preparing special meals for those fasting during flights that take off from the airport.

As for the Yemeni immigrant, Fadel Al-Obeid, he confirmed to “Sky News Arabia” that the authorities of the city of Dearborn in the state of Michigan allowed the suspension of loudspeakers on mosques for the first time to raise the call to prayer during the month of Ramadan.

He pointed out that the matter was not limited to the call to prayer only, but also Tarawih prayers are broadcasted through loudspeakers, and this matter makes Muslims feel a spiritual state associated with Ramadan rituals.

In states such as Maryland and New Jersey, the authorities allowed Ramadan decorations to be hung on homes and in squares, and even some mayors of cities participated in the celebrations of lighting figures of the Ramadan crescent for the first time in public squares, according to the assertion of some immigrants.