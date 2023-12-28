The Ministry of Defense said in a statement: “At approximately 23:05 on Thursday evening, the Israeli enemy carried out an air attack from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting some points in the southern region.”

The ministry did not announce any casualties.

The official news agency (SANA) said: “Our air defense means confront hostile targets in the vicinity of Damascus.”

State television reported that there had been an “Israeli aggression targeting the vicinity of the capital, Damascus.”

For its part, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that Israeli raids targeted a Syrian air defense site in the Suwayda Governorate in the south of the country, as well as near Damascus International Airport.

The Observatory added that the attack near the airport came “a full day after it was restored to work and the first plane took off.”

Damascus International Airport was out of service after it was targeted by Israeli raids in late November, just hours after flights resumed following similar attacks the previous month.

Observatory director Rami Abdel Rahman told AFP that the airport was not damaged in the recent bombing.