Al-Ahly, the winner of the second quarter-final, will play between Algeria’s ES Setif and Tunisia’s Esperance, in an exciting Tunisian-Algerian confrontation.

Algeria’s Chabab Belouizdad will also face its Moroccan opponent Wydad in a third Arab-Arab summit, while the fourth confrontation will be between Petro Atletico of Angola and Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa.

The first legs will be played on 15-16 April, and the return matches will be held on 22-23 April.

In the golden square, the winner between Al-Ahly and Raja will meet with the winner between ES Setif and Esperance, and the winner between Petro Atletico and Sundowns with the winner of the match between Wydad and Shabab Belouizdad.

The draw for the quarter-finals of the Confederation Cup was also drawn and resulted in the following confrontations:

Simba (Tanzania) – Orlando Pirates (South Africa)

Al Ittihad (Libya) vs Al Ahly Tripoli (Libya)

Al Masry (Egypt) – Nahdet Berkane (Morocco)

Pyramids (Egypt) – TP Mazembe (Democratic Congo)