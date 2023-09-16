Rescuer Moises Belloche said that their team is “racing against time” during the few hours that safety margins allow them and their dogs to enter the damaged buildings in Derna.

Torrents of water swept away entire neighborhoods in Derna on Sunday evening after two dams collapsed due to floods.

Thousands were killed in the disaster and thousands more were missing, although estimates of the number of casualties vary widely, and large numbers of Derna residents lost their homes and possessions.

The Spanish rescuer from IAE said Belloch: “We are trying to push our dogs as much as possible to work in those buildings that are partially destroyed, and those that are not yet destroyed. Completely submerged.”

Cadaver dogs

A dog rescue unit in the Spanish city of Castellon has been activated to move to Libya to help search for bodies drowned or underground.

“I suggested going with the dogs to search for bodies, because the level of survival in this type of massive flood is practically zero,” said Luis Caracina, head of the Castellon Dog Unit, although he also stressed that “hope is never lost but we have to Let’s be realistic.”

Lewis added: “We will go with Nordis and Rubia, two dogs that specialize in searching for bodies in disasters.”