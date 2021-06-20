Danish journalist Pierre Collignon said that the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Joe Biden demonstrated the weakness of the Americans. His article on the discovered vulnerabilities is published by InoSMI.

“Joe Biden’s bilateral meeting with Putin was not the same disaster as Trump’s meeting was in 2018 [экс-президента США Дональда Трампа] with a Russian autocrat. But she revealed serious signs of American weakness, ”Colignon wrote. He also called on Europeans to “wake up from their dangerous sleep” and become more active in defense and security.

According to the journalist, Biden gave too vague answers to questions about how the United States would react to “threats from Russia.” For example, Colignon said that the American president should have detailed what he would do if “Russia launches new cyberattacks.”

“The meeting with Putin was not a mistake. During the Cold War, we maintained open channels of communication with the Kremlin, ”the journalist said. He called on Europeans to rejoice at the fact that the US president has become a man “who maintains transatlantic ties and speaks about the unification of world democracies in the face of authoritarian forces.”

Colignon also compared Biden to previous US President Donald Trump and said that he recalled with horror his meeting with Putin in 2018. “Donald Trump, arguing whether Russia tried to influence the presidential elections in the United States, made it clear that he trusts Putin more than his own special services,” the Danish journalist said indignantly and called on the Europeans to actively act to “protect against threats from authoritarian regimes like Russia and China “.

The talks between Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden took place on June 16 in Geneva at the Villa La Grange. The leaders of the states talked for three and a half hours.