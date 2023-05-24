After the success in the inaugural stage of the Premier Padel, Martin Di Nenno and Franco Stupaczuk finally write their name also among the winners of a World Padel Tour tournament: the Argentine “Superpibes” conquer the Copenhagen stage, after 7 consecutive successes by Tapia and Coello. The rulers of the season also lose the top of the world ranking they just conquered, to the advantage of Lebron-Galan. But it’s the injuries, unfortunately, that take center stage and influence this weekend’s results.

Male

—

Di Nenno and Stupaczuk have great merits, in the Danish triumph: in the final they got the better of Momo Gonzalez and Sanyo Gutierrez quite easily, protagonists of a great tournament but dominated in the match with a final with a 6-3 6-2 which says a lot . Very solid Di Nenno as always, relentless Stupa from the left: a game with almost no history. Honored to the winners, it should be emphasized however that the two strongest pairs in the world were missing from the draw. Coello is grappling with a muscle overload he accused after the Vigo tournament, Lebron – who instead was at the start with Galan – saw an elbow problem flare up which forced him to retire (and which in all probability will lead Galan to change momentarily companion). In short, the finalist couples of the spectacular tournament held in Galicia were unable to have their say in Copenhagen: Lebron-Galan are back at the top of the world rankings only because they had fewer points to defend this week, an ephemeral and unsmiling counter-overtake.