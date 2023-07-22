The action with the burning of the Koran was held near the Iraqi Embassy in Copenhagen on July 21

Near the building of the Iraqi embassy in Copenhagen on Friday, July 21, an action was held with the burning of a copy of the Koran. As clarifies TASSmembers of the extremist group “Danish Patriots” (Danske Patrioter) staged a demonstrative burning of the holy book of Muslims.

Earlier, Iraq reacted to a similar incident in Sweden and appealed to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), asking for an emergency meeting due to the desecration of the Koran in Stockholm.

On June 28, the Swedish police allowed a protest action with the burning of the Koran at the main mosque in Stockholm on the first day of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha. Near the building they tore up and burned the Koran. An Iraqi refugee tore the pages out of the book in protest, wiped his shoes with them, then put bacon in it and set it on fire. The European Union condemned the incident, but emphasized that they defend freedom of expression.