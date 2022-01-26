Denmark will cancel all domestic corona measures next week, despite the rapid increase in the number of corona infections. Covid is no longer a danger to society, is the message. “We are saying goodbye to restrictions and welcome life as we knew it before corona,” Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said.
