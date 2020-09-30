new Delhi: Every time during winter, the pollution problem in Delhi takes a formidable form. One of the main reasons for this is the smoke generated by burning the straw. In such a situation, the Delhi government has given an option to farmers in Delhi to use bio decomposer technique prepared by the Indian Institute of Agricultural Research in Pusa instead of burning straw. In this technique, spraying of slurry made from capsules prepared by IARI in the field can be made from stubble compost in the field itself.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “ The Delhi government will make a slurry from the capsules made by the Pusa Institute and spray it in the farmers’ fields to convert the starch into compost. The Delhi government will go to every farmer in Delhi and ask for permission to sprinkle the slurry in the field, the farmers who will be ready will be sprayed in their fields free of cost. ‘

Arvind Kejriwal said that the Delhi government, from October 5, will prepare the slurry from capsule under the supervision of IARI, Pusa. It will cost about 20 lakh rupees to prepare this solution. He said that the pollution caused by stubble burning in Korana’s time can prove to be fatal for everyone including farmers, city people and villagers. That is why I wrote a letter to the Central Government and urged other state governments to implement it as much as possible.

Kejriwal appealed to other states to provide alternative system for stubble

In a press conference, Arvind Kejriwal said, ‘The month of October is starting. We know that during this time, the entire North India is disturbed due to the smoke emanating from the burning of the straw. There is smoke in urban areas in Delhi, but I think that the most smoke is suffered by the farmers who are forced to burn their crops.

Right now is the time of Corona, in Korana time pollution can prove fatal for the farmers, for the people of the city, for the people of the village and for all. It is the duty of all responsible governments to give an alternative arrangement to their farmers so that farmers do not have to burn the crop.

Delhi government to make slurry capsules under the supervision of IARI Pusa from 5 October

CM Arvind Kejriwal said, ‘It is a matter of happiness that this year Pusa Research Institute, which is the largest research institute in our country, has given us a solution to this problem. They have given a very cheap solution to this. They have made a capsule, if one of their four capsules is mixed with jaggery and gram flour in a hectare field, the stalks of starch, which is very strong in the field, melt down and become compostable. . ‘

But this time, considering the time of sowing of the next crop, it is a little late. From October 15, the farmers have to prepare for the next crop, and around this time, the farmers start a fire in the stubble in the field. Kejriwal declared, “The Delhi government has decided that if we would distribute this capsule to the farmers and ask the farmers to make their own batter and sprinkle it in their fields, then there was not much time.”

We distribute all the solutions with our machinery, training them, teaching them and it takes only 10 days to a week to make slurry with capsules. Therefore, the Delhi government has taken a big decision that under the supervision of Pusa Institute, this solution will be made by the Delhi government itself. We have made all this arrangements. This solution will be started from October 5 under the supervision of Pusa Institute.

From October 12, farmers will go to Delhi government and their permission will be free spraying of the slurry in the field

CM Arvind Kejriwal said, ‘There is about 800 hectares of land inside Delhi, where non-basmati rice is grown. After that this stubble comes out and comes to light the stove. Preparations will be started to make this solution for the 800 hectares of land under the supervision of Pusa Research Institute from October 5 and we hope that this solution will be ready around October 12-13.

The Delhi government will go to the farmers and ask them if they want to get it sprayed in their fields. Those farmers who will approve spraying it in their fields, Delhi government will rent their own tractor and spray it free at every farmer. Within 15 to 20 days of spraying the slurry, the stalk of the starch will melt and turn into compost. “

Use of slurry will increase soil quality, free spraying costs less than 20 lakhs in entire Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal said, ‘Scientists of Pusa Research Institute say that after the stalk is converted into compost, the next crop grown in the field will also reduce manure and the soil quality will also increase. The starch which the farmers used to burn, used to burn the useful bacteria inside the land due to burning, it also damaged the soil of the farm. But spraying the capsule solution in the field will benefit the farmers. ‘

Referring to the cost of using this technology in the whole of Delhi, the Chief Minister said, ‘You will be surprised to know that its cost is less than 20 lakh rupees to implement it from all over Delhi. We have made full arrangements of this inside Delhi. I hope that as much as possible in the surrounding states, it will be tried to implement it this year. Significantly, Arvind Kejriwal has written a letter to Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar about the use of this technology, that he should appeal to other state governments to implement it from this year.