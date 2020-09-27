There have been 3292 new cases of corona virus infection in Delhi. In the last 24 hours, the number of outbreaks of Kovid-19 was higher than new cases of infection and 3739 people have recovered after treatment. Although the number of deaths due to corona is increasing rapidly. A total of 42 people have died due to this epidemic. 46 people died on Saturday, the highest in the past 70 days. So far 5235 people have died due to corona in Delhi.

According to the Health Bulletin of the Delhi Government released on Sunday, with 3292 new cases, the total number of infected people has now reached 2 lakh 71 thousand 114. After the discharge of 3739 people, the number of people recovering from Corona has now increased to 2 lakh 36 thousand 651. At the same time, the number of containment zones in the capital has also increased to 2380.

Delhi reports 3292 new # COVID19 cases, 3739 recoveries / discharges / migrations and 42 deaths today. The total cases in the state rise to 2,71,114, including 2,36,651 recoveries / discharges / migrations and 5235 deaths. Active cases stand at 29,228: Government of Delhi pic.twitter.com/27u9wFlkf4 – ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2020

According to the Health Department, there are currently 29 thousand 228 active patients of Corona in Delhi. Of these, 17 thousand 291 patients are undergoing treatment in home isolation. At the same time 6758 patients are admitted in Kovid hospitals. The 1551 and 336 corona infectives are undergoing treatment at Dedicated Covid Health Care and Health Center.

According to the Health Bulletin, today a total of 51 thousand 416 corona samples have been tested in Delhi. Out of this, 11 thousand 414 RTPCR / CBNAT / Traunat and 40002 samples were tested through rapid antigen test. The Delhi Health Department has so far investigated a total of 29 lakh 24 thousand 754 corona samples.