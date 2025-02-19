Madrid is the Autonomous Community that less invests by university studentdespite the fact that regional per capita income is 36.5% higher than the national average. The situation of financial suffocation and the competence of a growing number of private centers (which have often not received the appropriate requirements in academic and investigative matters), have led to The Madrid public university to an unsustainable situation.

Therefore, the six rectors of Madrid’s public universities have claimed the government of Ayuso in orderly Financing necessary to guarantee operation and quality necessary of the public service of university education.

Madrid already has 13 private and six public universities. The last of these was inaugurated in 1996. We do not need more universities. What the government of our community should do is finance and enhance what you already have. Great universities with meager budgets that languish because of the passotism (or bad faith?) Of the Executive.

Is Very urgent to adopt measures to end the economic asphyxiation of public campuses: Provide proper and necessary financing; dignify the teaching career of teachers; reinforce the scholarship system until ensuring that no person must give up higher education for economic reasons, or establish the Fruity of the first registration They are actions that should be implemented as soon as possible.

In addition, public universities must have sufficient resources to offer those degrees that are currently imparting private centers, to defend the role of The University publishes as the engine of development and social justice and research. It is essential that from the public centers of Madrid have sustainable and stable financing that covers the teaching and researchers needs, and that the objective of 1% of GDP is achieved.

Eradicate undersaliation It is a priority to avoid the degradation that has been perceived for years without any measure to alleviate the situation.

Madrid society cannot allow it.