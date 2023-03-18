I haven’t known which series to watch for a while. Beyond the glorious Mondays you have given us The Last of Us; the rest of the week, every night, the same enigma: what does one wear to escape in the era with the most content within their reach? In this fallow between The White Lotus and succession I have done what everyone does: recreate myself in the safety of my favorite series. I alternate chapters of Gilmore Girls with doctor in alaska while I discover those other tiny series that no one recommends about cañas, but they fit better than a plate of hangover pasta.

they say in slate that the era of thepeak tv” —the happy days when streamers offered millions for the best talent—has come to an end. That more than a peak of creativity, we are facing a low era (the “through tv”), in which we are only interested in what the algorithm dictates and recreate what worked in its day. Hence this avalanche of (bad) reformulations of series like Velma either That ’90s Showoverdose of true crime and spin offs of yellowstone.

I may not comment with many that there are series as intelligent as endearing as Abbott Elementary or that ironic simplicity without aspirations to change your life Maggie It ends up hooking (not at all, there will be no second season). They won’t be up for an Oscar, but among all the predictive crap, a batch of rom-coms with smart twists like rosaline, an old acquaintance either Fire Island. No one will say that they owned the golden age of television, but embracing that content is like leaning on that worn-out and favorite cushion: our oasis while we feel life overwhelming us outside.

