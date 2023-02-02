I am terrified of the criticism and the attempt to harm the image of the Reina Sofía Museum in Madrid during the administration of Manuel Borja. I am astonished and disappointed by the bad mood against a director who has struggled to integrate Latin American art and thought into the Spanish scene and with this, without a doubt, expand the latter to transform it into the immense universe of the Hispanic American in contemporary history. We have all gained from this effort, both Spain and the societies on the other side of the sea, inhabited by so many Spaniards after the flight from authoritarianism in what we call “the Spanish exile” and by so many migrants who searched for decades for a better life in those costs.

Manuel Borja saw, perceived that artistic, philosophical and political unity and transformed the Reina into the space in which that unity could be present to be inscribed, represented and acquire visibility in its contemporaneity, with great vitality in present time. The Reina Sofía became a place to be visited, to feel alive and acting today. A place of participation and collective identification of diverse generations of the vast continent of the Spanish language.

This line of work is of enormous importance, as I verified when I was invited in 2019 to the Pompidou Museum in Paris to present, in front of the directors of the most prestigious museums in Europe, on the astonishing topic of how Eurocentrism affects and harms European museums. I was certainly invited because of my collaboration with the Reina Sofía, since this Spanish museum was and is seen as a beacon, a light on the road, a guiding star to get out of the sameness and museographic tedium that devastates the exhibition halls of the museums in Europe, where there is little new to say, almost nothing new to teach. Manuel Borja managed to imagine something else for the precious Reina and it is perceived and understood that Spain had the greatness to allow it. Don’t let that greatness be lost for minuscule party-type interests. It would be a shame if this rare inspiring Spanish lighthouse went out.

Germán Labrador, professor in the Department of Spanish and Portuguese at Princeton University and director of Public Activities at the Museo Reina Sofía summarizes some of the most notable merits of Borja’s management: “Under his direction, more than 250 exhibitions and two presentations of the permanent collection, characterized among many other things by a curious and complex look at art and the demands of Latin American societies. Borja and his team have understood and operationalized the museum as an echo chamber, a story machine that questions violence and gives voice to people’s demands. He has promoted an entire line of work on the Spanish exiles of 1939. And it is very noteworthy the articulation of international networks, notably the fabric of “Conceptualisms of the South”, with which the exhibition has recently been proposed graphic twist, dedicated to citizen and artistic activism against the advance of the global ultra-right in Latin America. This sensitive, critical, decolonial dimension has marked the activity of the museum in recent years, as evidenced by the memorable exhibition Potosi Principle —an in-depth review of Spanish colonial memory— or the very creation of the Aníbal Quijano chair. The permanent experimentation with other forms of institutionality, other artistic and curatorial practices, as well as the porous, participatory, critical and situated nature of the institution, has shaped proposals as overwhelming as the “Situated Museum”, the museum’s neighborhood network, a true speaker of conflicts and a fabric of help and community listening. The creation of a Study Center, which houses training programs and its own lines of research, the expansion of the collection with the acquisition of the Lafuente Archive, the recent presentation of the “Digital del Reina”, the study, activation and circulation of guernica and its images are just some of the many initiatives that the museum’s human team, under this direction, has tirelessly carried out.

Rita Segato She is a Latin American anthropologist and essayist.

