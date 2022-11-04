In December they will reopen Crimea bridge for vehicular traffic according to Russia

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Russian President Valdimir Putin called the blast a terrorist attack.
November 04, 2022, 06:54 AM
European news agencies reported that Russian authorities scheduled the reopening of the Kerch Bridge for December 20, that unites that country with Crimea and that suffered an attack with explosives in October.
(Also read: Ukraine says its flag is already flying at the Kherson administrative headquarters)
“The Government has allocated the necessary funds for the restoration of the automobile bridge (…) We plan to start traffic on December 5 in one lane, and on December 20 – completely,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Jusnulin reported.
Jusnulin, who held a meeting on the matter with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, explained that the transport of people and goods in both directions is carried out only by the lanes on the left bank, collects TASS.
The explosion in Kerch occurred on October 8 and a fuel tank is said to have caused the explosion. Vladimir Putin described the event as a “terrorist attack”. Eight people were arrested.
Through this bridge, Russia supplies logistics to Crimea, a region south of Ukraine but in Russian hands.
The structure, 19 kilometers long, includes a rail transport route and a motorway. Inaugurated by Putin in 2018, it is one of the most important infrastructure works on the peninsula since its annexation to Russia in 2014.
INTERNATIONAL WRITINGWith information from Aristegui News
