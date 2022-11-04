Friday, November 4, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

In December they will reopen Crimea bridge for vehicular traffic according to Russia

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 4, 2022
in World
0


close

crimean bridge

crimean bridge

crimean bridge

Russian President Valdimir Putin called the blast a terrorist attack.

European news agencies reported that Russian authorities scheduled the reopening of the Kerch Bridge for December 20, that unites that country with Crimea and that suffered an attack with explosives in October.

(Also read: Ukraine says its flag is already flying at the Kherson administrative headquarters)

See also  The dollar is falling after the US private sector data

“The Government has allocated the necessary funds for the restoration of the automobile bridge (…) We plan to start traffic on December 5 in one lane, and on December 20 – completely,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Jusnulin reported.

Jusnulin, who held a meeting on the matter with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, explained that the transport of people and goods in both directions is carried out only by the lanes on the left bank, collects TASS.

The explosion in Kerch occurred on October 8 and a fuel tank is said to have caused the explosion. Vladimir Putin described the event as a “terrorist attack”. Eight people were arrested.

Through this bridge, Russia supplies logistics to Crimea, a region south of Ukraine but in Russian hands.

The structure, 19 kilometers long, includes a rail transport route and a motorway. Inaugurated by Putin in 2018, it is one of the most important infrastructure works on the peninsula since its annexation to Russia in 2014.

INTERNATIONAL WRITINGWith information from Aristegui News

More news

The Soviet spy recruited in Bogotá who revealed great secrets of the USSR
Russia fines Wikipedia for two articles on Ukraine offensive

See also  Zelensky demanded guarantees for Ukraine like those of NATO countries

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#December #reopen #Crimea #bridge #vehicular #traffic #Russia

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Motorcycle market, double-digit growth in October | FormulaPassion.it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended