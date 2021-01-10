A study by the Argentine Beef Promotion Institute (Ipcva) specifies that during December meat had an increase of 20% compared to November and a 75% difference compared to the same month of 2019.

The field work was carried out during the first and second half of December in a statistical sample of 80 butcher shops from the metropolitan area of ​​Buenos Aires.

In December, the price of fresh chicken also had an increase of almost 20% compared to November and the value of pork breast showed a more moderate rise (4.4%).

“With respect to the December 2019 values, chicken increased its price by 57.9% and pork by 59%”, Specifies the Ipcva study. This data confirms that during 2020, the price of beef was the one that increased the most.

During December, the price of beef had more important increases in butchers (21.7%) than in supermarket shelves (almost 14%).

There were also differences in different social strata. At the points of sale in the highest socioeconomic neighborhoods, the price rose 21.6% in December. In middle-class neighborhoods, the increase was 18.4% and in the most popular neighborhoods they were even higher: 22% (but this figure includes only butcher shops).

In relation to the previous month, beef from young steers showed prices with significant increases, of (20.6%); beef from steers had more important increases (25.5%) and the value of heifer and calf cuts grew 20.8% in December, compared to the price in November.