Mexico.- The legislative advances around the impacts of agriculture and environment they have important outstanding debts. According to Juan Pedro Corona Salazar, a researcher at the Agricultural Production Department of the University Center for Biological and Agricultural Sciences (CUCBA), in Mexico there is no legislation that regulates the way in which plastics should be used for agriculturealthough this means a risk of soil contamination.

Corona Salazar explained that in this scenario, producers use them as they can and are learning how to do it, “and even if they want a company to collect it, it must come clean and in certain conditions, when it gets dirty in the field, it is something they have to cover in costs”, said the academic.

Globally, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations has already warned that the demand for sheets for greenhouses, mulch and fodder will increase by 50 percent, from 6.1 million tons consumed in 2018 to 9.5 million. projected in 2030, so the specialist indicated that it is time to prevent further damage.

Absence of the norm

Juan Pedro Corona Salazar argued that in the absence of a national standard, it is necessary that the organizations that bring together producers and those who work in greenhouses generate joint agreements To define how to use and reuse plastic sustainably and non-polluting.

“We are talking about the fact that in Mexico there are about 55 thousand hectares of greenhouses that have to be changed every four years, and that generates a lot of plastic; and the companies that produce these materials and those that produce food must be in tune to be able to make a good reuse, ”he indicated.

The specialist from the University of Guadalajara explained that plastics are mainly used in the padding process, which is the one that uses films of this material on the ground or at height to protect food and have more control over weather conditions and The pests. It is also used in germination trays, which are made of dry ice, and in risk systems using PVC pipes.

impacts of plastic

But what about the plastic? Corona Salazar pointed out that although the use of plastic materials lowers production costs, unlike those made of aluminum or metal, farmers begin to notice problems in the soil because the plastic tends to age, dry out and mix with the substrate.

In this sense, he added that the reuse of this has brought important environmental problems because the farmer sometimes does not know what to do with these materials. He acknowledged that attempts have been made so that the companies that produce plastics reuse it and mix it with virgin material, in order to make the replacement when the farmer needs it, but in Mexico this is still not common.

“The fact that the plastic drying out and mixing with the soil creates problems because the degradation time of this material is long and pollutes the soil, reducing its production capacity and it is toxic to the plant itself,” Corona Salazar explained.

In some cases progress has been made. The researcher from the Department of Agricultural Production of the University Center for Biological and Agricultural Sciences (CUCBA), indicated that faced with this problem, there are plastic producers who are experimenting with natural compounds such as corn to generate less polluting polymers that can be used in agriculture and that they degrade more quickly, even if their use time is shorter.

Debate contacted some producers in the north and south of Sinaloa, however, they refused to talk about it.

The Data

Useful life

For the FAO, although the widespread use of plastics in agriculture contributes to its productivity, such as ground cover that reduces the growth of weeds and the need for pesticides, fertilizers and irrigation, they also create multiple problems when they reach the end of its useful life.