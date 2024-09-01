Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/01/2024 – 19:26

During a debate between candidates for Mayor of São Paulo, promoted by TV Gazeta in partnership with the channel MyNewsthe PRTB candidate, Pablo Marçal, criticized the journalist Josias de Souza, from TV Gazeta/UOLwhen receiving the first question of the second block. The journalist mentioned a statement by Marçal during the Flow Podcast, in which he stated the need to be “idiotic” in the electoral process.

Marçal’s response began with an attack on Journalism. He said that “what the powerful militancy of Journalism has done is produce, instead of an impartial press, this level of idiocy.”

He criticized the journalist’s previous comments regarding the other candidates and said that the press treats people “as if they were idiots”.

As he is on the streets, the candidate said he receives feedback from people saying that he says what they think. “I am a servant of the people, I stopped what I did to serve,” he said.

Gestures towards the cameras

At another point in the debate, Pablo Marçal gestured toward the cameras while candidate José Luiz Datena (PSDB) answered a question. Marçal gestured “1, 2, 3” and then the letter “M,” following his campaign slogan of “make the M.”

It is customary for candidates, when interacting with their opponents, to face the camera in a respectful tone.

Marçal used this space, however, in a mocking tone, to expand the slogan of “do the M”, while the other candidates expressed their opinions on issues of public interest.

Marçal’s gesture was not restricted to Datena. While he had interactions with candidate Tabata Amaral (PSB), the PRTB politician repeated the same behavior.