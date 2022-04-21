French president says far-right rival “depends on Russian power and Putin”. Macron dominates debate, but Le Pen does not repeat the poor performance of 2017 its ties to the Kremlin.

“I received [Putin] as a head of state, not as a banker (…) You talk to your banker when you talk to Russia,” Macron said, referring to the fact that Le Pen’s National Regroupment (RN) party was awarded in 2014 with a €9 million loan from an obscure Russian bank called First Czech-Russian Bank – a loan that has yet to be repaid.

“You were one of the first political leaders to recognize the result of the Crimea referendum. Why did you do that? Because it depends on Russian power and Mr Putin,” Macron said on Wednesday (20/04) in the televised debate, which took place four days before the second round, scheduled for next Sunday. “You will not be able to defend the interests of France.”

Macron also criticized Le Pen for the fact that the RN voted in the European Parliament against the reception of Ukrainian refugees and the granting of financial aid to Ukraine after the Russian invasion.

In turn, Le Pen defended herself against the accusations by saying that she was forced to turn to the First Czech Russian-Bank for failing to obtain a loan from French banks.

“I am a patriot. I will defend France and the French all my life. What you say is false,” replied the far-right candidate. “I support a free Ukraine that is not submissive to the United States, the European Union or Russia, that is my position.”

Le Pen also expressed solidarity with the Ukrainian people, but against sanctions on Russia’s energy sector, arguing that they not only harm Moscow’s finances, but also the French economy. “Trying to harm Russia by committing a harakiri [uma forma de suicídio ritual japonesa] It’s a bad strategy,” Le Pen said.

Macron dominates debate, but Le Pen does not repeat 2017 disaster

During the nearly three hours of debate, Macron dominated the duel, taking an assertive position on virtually every issue. At times he risked showing arrogance such was his preponderance over Le Pen. The president also interrupted his rival a lot, especially to counter what he called distortions and lies.

“Stop confusing everything”, at one point the current president said, to which Le Pen replied: “Don’t lecture me.”

Macron also explored vague and inconsistent points in Le Pen’s program, demonstrating that he was well aware of the candidate’s plans, who at times appeared stunned by the president’s knowledge and criticism.

Le Pen, in turn, despite being dominated by Macron, had a more solid performance than the 2017 duel, when she herself acknowledged having had “a very bad debate”. At the time, attention was drawn to the scenes of a lost Le Pen looking for information in her notes.

A poll released by BFM TV showed Macron as the most convincing participant in Thursday’s debate for 59% of viewers. Only 39% found Le Pen more convincing. French newspapers and analysts also highlighted that the president did better, but without completely demolishing his opponent as he did in 2017.

And while he hasn’t repeated the disaster of five years ago, Le Pen hasn’t performed well enough to reverse his uncomfortable position in the polls. The latest surveys show that Macron has widened his lead in recent days, appearing ten to 12 percentage points ahead of the far-right candidate.

Macron breaks down Le Pen’s program

President Macron, who is seeking re-election – something no French president has achieved since 2002 – also explored Le Pen’s views on the European Union, France’s relations with Germany and immigration.

Macron, for example, accused his opponent of disguising a plan to ditch the euro in her programme, which put Le Pen on the defensive once again. In this election, Le Pen stopped talking explicitly about a “Frexit”, preferring to use the language of “renegotiation of treaties”. “Your project is a project that doesn’t show what it is, but consists of leaving Europe. You lie about the merchandise,” Macron accused.

Macron also reiterated his confidence “in Europe and in the Franco-German axis” which, in his opinion, “will make it possible to advance European sovereignty” against other superpowers.

For her part, the far-right candidate replied that “European sovereignty does not exist, because there is no European citizenship”. “You want to replace French sovereignty with European sovereignty and that’s why you put the European flag [da UE] under the Arc de Triomphe,” replied Le Pen.

Le Pen also attacked the trade agreements signed by the EU, saying that the bloc, to benefit German car makers, allows the entry of “chicken from Brazil and beef from Canada” to the detriment of European producers.

Macron countered by recalling that he opposed the signing of the agreement between the EU and Mercosur in its current form because he considered it harmful to biodiversity.

At another point in the debate, Le Pen questioned the economic improvements touted by Macron and called the president’s project to raise the retirement age from 62 to 65 an “unbearable injustice”.

In another more tense moment of the debate, Le Pen defended his project to call a referendum on immigration and to ban the wearing of the Islamic headscarf in public places.

“What you propose is a betrayal of the French spirit, you are expelling millions of our compatriots from the public space,” said Macron, for whom “secularism does not imply fighting religion.”

jps/lf (EFE, AFP, Lusa, ots)

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat