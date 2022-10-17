





(Republish report to change the date, without changing the text content)

By Lisandra Paraguassu and Ricardo Brito

(Reuters) – Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and Jair Bolsonaro spent most of their ammunition in the first debate of the second round targeting the main weaknesses of the opponent, with the PT criticizing the president’s performance in the Covid-19 pandemic. and the reelection candidate criticizing the corruption at Petrobras in the PT governments.

“Their negligence caused 680,000 people to die, when more than half could have been saved. You made fun of the vaccine, said you would become an alligator, imitated people without air. He played with the pandemic”, said Lula in the first block of the meeting –held on Sunday in a pool by Band TV, Folha de S.Paulo newspaper, TV Cultura and UOL portal–, when he left the president on the defensive for much of the time.

Bolsonaro rebutted Lula’s criticism, once again defended the doctor’s freedom to offer early treatment (use of medicines without scientific proof) and preferred to attack the work of the Covid CPI.

The format of the debate favored free direct confrontation. Candidates could choose the topics for most questions and had to demonstrate both ease in the studio – they were allowed to move around – and good time management.

If in the first block Lula dominated the program, in the last it was Bolsonaro’s turn to make the PT more defensive, to the point that Lula mismanaged his time and left the president talking to himself, when he repeated his usual campaign speech, with criticism of left-wing authoritarian leaders, whom he calls Lula’s friends.

“Lula, do you know why, do you know why there was robbery at Petrobras, Lula? Because you delivered to political parties, Petrobras boards, you held an auction, in exchange for support within Parliament”, said the president.

The PT member repeated what he has said on other occasions that the fact that some people confessed to their crimes confirms that there was corruption, but “you didn’t need to break companies, you didn’t need to close companies”, citing cases from countries such as South Korea and Germany. .

NO KNOCKOUT

For the political scientist at the State University of Rio de Janeiro (Uerj) João Feres, the direct confrontation was more important for Bolsonaro, who is behind in the polls, than for Lula, who won the first round with a 6.2 advantage. millions of votes and that it should focus on avoiding big mistakes.

The current president, however, did not know how to take advantage of the opportunities he had, Feres said, especially when he was able to speak freely for several minutes, but he used the time to link Lula to the government of Daniel Ortega, in Nicaragua, criticized by international organizations for persecuting the opposition and the Catholic Church, for example.

“Whoever did not vote for Bolsonaro in the first round with this speech, will not vote now. He spoke about issues that are the ‘core’ of Bolsonarism, more than elements to attract undecided people”, said he, who coordinates the Laboratory of Media and Public Sphere Studies (Lemep).

“He needed to win the debate in an unequivocal way, but that’s not what happened”, evaluated Feres.

In Bolsonaro’s campaign, according to two sources, the assessment was that the reelection candidate had his best performance in debates so far during the electoral race. Even so, the sources still did not know how to assess whether the president’s actions will be able to win votes to shorten Lula’s advantage.

For Edinho Silva, communications coordinator for Lula’s campaign, the former president did well and did not fall into Bolsonaro’s trap of pulling him into an ideological debate.

“I think Lula did very well in his proposal, which was first not to enter the trap proposed by Bolsonaro. Second, debating the lives of the Brazilian people, debating hunger, poverty, misery”, he evaluated.

Quaest monitored the reactions on social media during the debate and, according to the numbers, Bolsonaro recovered throughout the program. The president had his worst performance in the first two blocks – in the second, he had 66% of negative mentions. In the third, however, he had 51% of positive mentions, against 39% for Lula.

AtlasIntel, on the other hand, carried out a qualitative survey with 100 voters who did not vote for either Lula or Bolsonaro. In the group, 54% considered that Lula won the debate, while 32% thought that Bolsonaro had the best performance –14% did not know how to respond.

CASE OF THE VENEZUELAANS

The debate took place amid one of the most critical moments for Bolsonaro in the campaign. He used the show to once again try to undo the damage of a statement he made in a Friday podcast interview that went viral over the weekend.

In the long interview he gave to Paparazzo Rubro-Negro, after the usual criticism of the Venezuelan regime and the conditions of the people there that generated a strong migratory flow in Brazil, Bolsonaro said that he “painted a climate” in a visit to Venezuelan girls on the periphery. Brasília and even insinuated that minors from that country were getting ready to become prostitutes.

A few hours before the debate, Moraes ordered the removal of videos with this statement by Bolsonaro from the platforms and prohibited Lula from touching the subject in the clash between the two. The PT member went to the debate with a brooch on his lapel to combat sexual violence against children and adolescents.

“Lula if you didn’t lie, it wouldn’t be you. You call me genocidal, militia, cannibal all the time… And the last one, your program, influenced by Gleisi Hoffmann (PT president), accused me of pedophilia, trying to hit me in what I hold most sacred: defense of the Brazilian family , defense of children,” Bolsonaro said.

The president’s campaign has singled out his main supporters to try to assuage the impact of the statements on immigrants. Lula’s campaign, on the other hand, appealed the TSE’s decision that prohibits PT from mentioning the case.

(Additional reporting by Flávia MarreiroEdition by Alexandre Caverni)







