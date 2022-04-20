War in Ukraine, the European Union and the economy were among the main themes of the debate between Macron and his opponent in the second round of the French election.| Photo: EFE/EPA/LUDOVIC MARIN

The two candidates who will contest the second round of the French presidential election on Sunday (24), the right-wing Marine Le Pen and the centrist and current president Emmanuel Macron, held a debate this Wednesday (20) in which the war in Ukraine , the European Union and the economy were among the main themes.

Le Pen, who has praised Russian President Vladimir Putin, praised Macron for his attempts to broker peace in Eastern Europe and for imposing sanctions on Moscow.

“The only sanction I disagree with is the blockade of Russian gas and oil imports. It is not the right method, it will not harm Russia and, above all, it will harm the French a lot. We cannot commit harakiri

[suicídio ritual japonês] with the hope of harming Russia, which will sell its gas and oil to another country,” said Le Pen, who expressed fears that closer rapprochement between Russia and China “could pose a great danger to France and Europe.”

Macron, in turn, accused the opponent of “depending” on Putin: he recalled that Le Pen recognized the result of the plebiscite that approved the annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea by Russia in 2014 and mentioned that the right-wing candidate’s party, the Regroupment Nacional, obtained loans from banks linked to the Kremlin.

In response, Le Pen showed a 2014 Twitter post in which he said he supported a “free” Ukraine. Regarding loans, he claimed that it was the alternative that the party found after refusals by French banks.

Macron also attacked the rightist regarding the European Union, claiming that Le Pen still wants the French exit from the bloc “but he doesn’t say that anymore”, and defended integration between member countries. “We need a stronger, more integrated Europe with a little more confidence,” Macron said.

Le Pen argued that he intends to keep France in the European Union if elected, but said he wants more respect for the country’s internal decisions. “I would like the European Commission to respect sovereign nations, respect the choice of the French, including their social choices,” he said.

When criticizing EU agreements with other countries and blocs, Le Pen referred to negotiations with Mercosur and mentioned Brazil. “I disagree on several points, on some free trade agreements, where farmers [franceses]

are sacrificed to compete with Brazilian chickens”, he pointed out.

In the part of the debate where they addressed domestic economic issues, Le Pen accused Macron of having created an additional debt of 600 billion euros, “two thirds of which have absolutely nothing to do with [o

enfrentamento à] Covid-19″. Macron claimed that only 200 billion euros are direct state debt and the rest is related to Social Security, due to aid during the pandemic.

Macron’s proposal to raise the minimum retirement age to 65 by 2031 for those who want to receive the full benefit amount was classified by Le Pen as an “unbearable injustice”.

The two candidates also discussed taxation, with the current president maintaining that his opponent’s program brings “hidden taxes” to fund pensions and Le Pen claiming that tax increases on fossil fuels and the fiscal and social reforms proposed by Macron led to the Yellow Vest movement.

When the current president defended the need to accelerate efforts to reduce carbon emissions, the right-wing candidate replied that the population with lower purchasing power is the one who suffers most from “punitive ecology”. “Yes to this transition, but at the right time, much more gradual than what is being imposed on the French,” she said.

On another sensitive topic, Le Pen reiterated his proposal to ban the wearing of the Islamic headscarf in public spaces and the expulsion of foreign criminals, but stressed that he is not “at war” with Muslims. Macron countered that “you cannot divide France and send millions of French back [para outros países] for their religion.”

In the first round, held on April 10, Macron won 27.85% of the votes, and Le Pen, 23.15%. Polls released this Wednesday show the current president with an advantage of another ten percentage points for the second round.