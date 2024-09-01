Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/01/2024 – 20:34

The atmosphere heated up in the debate promoted by TV Gazeta and MyNews Channel between the candidates for Mayor of São Paulo this Sunday. During an exchange of questions between José Luiz Datena (PSDB) and Pablo Marçal (PRTB), the former presenter left the pulpit after being provoked by his candidate in the elections. Security had to be called and Datena received a warning.

Marçal had 2 minutes and 30 seconds to speak on the topic of Education, followed by a comment from Datena. He began his time criticizing public education in São Paulo during the administration of Ricardo Nunes (MDB), presented his proposal to include teaching emotional intelligence, financial education and entrepreneurship in schools and attacked Guilherme Boulos (PSOL).

While Datena was making his comment, Marçal was gesturing with the numbers “1, 2, 3” and then forming the letter “M”, in reference to his campaign slogan “make the M”. Datena complained about the gestures and asked for more time to finish his speech. Datena had his request accepted and finished his speech before giving Marçal the right to reply.

Marçal, in turn, criticized the journalist, calling him a “multimillionaire” and claiming that, contrary to what he said on television, he had never had his cell phone stolen. Datena asked for the right to reply, which was granted.

Before the mediator gave the floor back to Marçal, the two continued to attack each other behind the scenes.

Datena then left the pulpit and approached Marçal, where they exchanged insults. As a result, Datena was formally warned, and Marçal’s right to reply was withdrawn.

Criticism of the format

Before the confusion with Datena, the PRTB candidate had criticized the debate format and said that “this is not a game of who has the best proposal, it is to see who can put up with this hassle”.

According to him, anyone who wants to see proposals should consult the government plans of the candidates registered with the Electoral Court.

“Let me ask you a question, girl? How does it feel to want to knock someone down and fall back up? Let me tell you, this isn’t a game of who has the best offer, it’s about who can handle this hassle. Quico over here was cursing me the whole time. Look at Datena’s face, he just wants to get out of here,” said Marçal.

The candidate also called his opponent Tabata Amaral (PSB) “chatabata” following his comment.