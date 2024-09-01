Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/01/2024 – 18:59

During a debate between candidates for mayor of São Paulo, promoted by TV Gazeta in partnership with the channel MyNewscandidate José Luiz Datena (PSDB) teamed up with candidate Tabata Amaral (PSB) to attack candidate Pablo Marçal (PRTB) and associate him with organized crime. Datena went as far as calling Marçal a “virtual bandit,” while Tabata questioned “who is interested in the candidacy” of the PRTB candidate.

By accusing Marçal of being a “virtual bandit”, Datena also criticized his opponent, who, according to him, “distorted the debates”.

Then, when questioning Tabata, the TV presenter said that “organized crime is infiltrating politics”, giving Tabata the opportunity to attack Marçal for the accusations against members of the PRTB for alleged links with the PCC.

The candidate announced that she will file a new lawsuit against Marçal in the Electoral Court for alleged abuse of economic power to buy followers on social media.

“I will upload a new video showing how much the suspicion of slush funds and money laundering for which Pablo (Marçal) is being investigated has to do with his connections to organized crime. The big question is who is financing Pablo (Marçal)’s candidacy and who is interested in it,” said Tabata.