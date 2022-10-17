President and candidate for re-election, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), was entitled this Sunday (16.Oct.2022) to 5 minutes and 42 seconds of uninterrupted speech at the end of the electoral debate with the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

Bolsonaro spoke of religious persecution and mentioned the economic situation in neighboring countries. he said the “circle of friends” Lula’s name includes criminals and heads of authoritarian regimes.

“Lula, during the pandemic they closed churches. Many governors in your party. You didn’t say anything. Churches don’t close even in time of war and you allowed your governors to close churches, Lula. What respect do you have for religions? None” said the president.

The debate, carried out by the vehicle pool formed by the broadcasters band and TV Culturathe newspaper Folha de S. Paulo and the news portal UOLgave candidates 15 minutes to each manage as they wished, including questions and answers, in the 1st and 3rd block.

Lula mismanaged and wasted his time almost at once answering questions about corruption and interrupting Bolsonaro several times. This ensured that the president spoke alone for more than 5 minutes on open TV.

Bolsonaro also briefly mentioned Auxílio Brasil, his government’s main social delivery. The Chief Executive returned to speak on the matter at the end of his time.

“If it were up to the PT, you at home who today receive the Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600 would be earning the Bolsa Família from R$ 40 to R$ 190. A shame“, said. The chief executive ended his time by calling Lula “shame nationall”.

Afterwards, the president was still entitled to 1 minute and 30 seconds for his closing remarks. At that moment, the Chief Executive preached to converts by defending topics on the customs agenda. He talked about “gender ideology” and unisex bathrooms.

“We want a drug free country, the other side wants to release the drugs […] we are Christians, we respect life from its conception. no to abortion“, said.

1st TURN DEBATES

The 1st meeting between the presidential candidates was held on August 28, 2022, organized by a pool of media vehicles composed of TV Bandeirantes, TV Cultura, UOL and Folha de S.Paulo.

Participated in the debate: Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), Ciro Gomes (PDT), Simone Tebet (MDB), Luiz Felipe d’Avila(New) and Soraya Thronicke (Brazil Union).

Here are some of the highlights of the 1st meeting:

Bolsonaro X women – the women’s agenda gained prominence after the president called journalist Vera Magalhães, who asked the Chief Executive about vaccines, a “shame on journalism”. She also said that the professional had some “passion for him”. Ciro, Tebet and Soraya came to Vera’s defense;

– the women’s agenda gained prominence after the president called journalist Vera Magalhães, who asked the Chief Executive about vaccines, a “shame on journalism”. She also said that the professional had some “passion for him”. Ciro, Tebet and Soraya came to Vera’s defense; “chutchuca” – when defending Tebet, Soraya Thronicke accused Bolsonaro of being “chutchuca with men” and “tiger with women”;

– when defending Tebet, Soraya Thronicke accused Bolsonaro of being “chutchuca with men” and “tiger with women”; Petrobras – in the 1st interaction between Bolsonaro and Lula, the current president accused the PT of leaving a debt of R$ 900 billion in the state company; Lula reacted and said that the data cited by his opponent was “liar”;

– in the 1st interaction between Bolsonaro and Lula, the current president accused the PT of leaving a debt of R$ 900 billion in the state company; Lula reacted and said that the data cited by his opponent was “liar”; Supreme – without mentioning the names of ministers, Bolsonaro declared that there are “judicial activism” in the performance of the STF;

– without mentioning the names of ministers, Bolsonaro declared that there are “judicial activism” in the performance of the STF; Brazil aid – Lula and Bolsonaro accused each other of lying about maintaining the R$600 benefit; both have already said they will keep the value;

– Lula and Bolsonaro accused each other of lying about maintaining the R$600 benefit; both have already said they will keep the value; Janones X Salles – the deputy of Avante and the ex-minister of the Environment discussed behind the scenes of the debate; the disagreement started after Salles reacted to a speech by Lula about deforestation.

The 2nd meeting between the presidential candidates was held on September 24, 2022, organized by a pool of media vehicles composed of SBT, CNN Brazil, Estadão and Eldorado Radio, Look, Radio Nova Brasil and Earth.

Participated in the debate: Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Ciro Gomes (PDT), Simone Tebet (MDB), Soraya Thronicke (Brazil Union), Luiz Felipe d’Avila (New) and Father Kelmon (PTB).

Here are some of the highlights of the 2nd meeting:

Lula’s absence – the former president justified that he had already scheduled campaign acts on the date of the debate and ended up being criticized by opponents before and during the meeting; on the stage, there was an empty pulpit where the PT would be;

– the former president justified that he had already scheduled campaign acts on the date of the debate and ended up being criticized by opponents before and during the meeting; on the stage, there was an empty pulpit where the PT would be; who is Father Kelmon – the PTB candidate became an assistant to Jair Bolsonaro in the debate and defended the president; in networks, he was compared to Cabo Daciolo;

– the PTB candidate became an assistant to Jair Bolsonaro in the debate and defended the president; in networks, he was compared to Cabo Daciolo; Bolsonaro X Soraya – the president called the União Brasil candidate “swindler” after she said she regretted having helped elect the current chief executive in 2018.

The 3rd debate, held by the Rede Globo, was on September 29, 3 days before the 1st shift. participated Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), Ciro Gomes (PDT), Simone Tebet (MDB), Soraya Thronicke (Brazil Union), Luiz Felipe d’Avila (New) and Father Kelmon (PTB).

Here are some of the highlights of the 3rd meeting:

